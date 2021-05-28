Cancel
Economy

Job searches up in states that refuse Biden unemployment benefit

 18 days ago

Conservative “ideology” is often just logic, applied across a range of issues. And what could be more logical than, if you stop paying people not to work, they will go to work?. According to the Washington Examiner:. People began searching for jobs more in states that decided to opt out...

