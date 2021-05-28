Little Library dedicated to a beloved resident

From left to right: Daughters Tricia Fraley, Kris Brown, Julie Mislansky, Michele Wilson and Kathy Knauff. (Provided)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A Little Library has been added to the corner of Copeland Avenue and South Main Street in Peebles, to honor the memory of an affluent community member.

The Little Library, donated by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers, was a project that — stemming from the loss of a dear friend’s mother — had begun before her run for office.

Marilyn Knauff was the director of the Peebles Public Library and worked for many years before her retirement in 1998.

While her husband Walter worked away from home, Knauff elected to stay home and raise the family which consisted of five daughters: Michele, Kathy, Kris, Tricia. and Julie. She was also a Girl Scouts leader, was part of the Peebles Magazine and Garden Club, Peebles Methodist Church, donated her time and participated in many community activities, and participated in related sporting groups that the children were involved in.

“What made Marilyn different from other women? Well, she decided in her late 40’s to go back to school and get an education beyond high school. She started her college journey with her third daughter, Kris Brown, and ended up graduating with her fourth daughter, Tricia Fraley, from Southern State Community College in 1988 with an Associate of Arts Degree in Library Science. She was 54,” said Crothers.

Knauff pursued this degree while working at the library.

“This would have been something that was dear to Marylin’s heart,” said Crothers of the dedication.

Artwork, installation and stocking of the library were performed by Crothers. Christi Countryman-Dick of The Appraisal Company and Kenny Dick constructed and donated materials for the library. Amy Queen, landowner, gave approval for the library to be set on her property.

“We’re just so honored, humbled and grateful. Obviously, mom meant the world to us, and to know that she was special to others as well [means so much]. Mom would absolutely love this. Julie, sister number five, said every time she and mom would drive around, they would point out when they would see the little libraries, so there’s no doubt she would love this. To know it was a dear friend of the family that made this happen, Tammy Crothers, just really touches our heart,” said daughter Kathy Knauff.

Anyone wishing to donate to the library can contact Crothers at (937) 533-3123 or (513) 225-9726.

“In this crazy world that we are living in, spread a little kindness, compassion and love,” said Crothers.