Winston-Salem police are trying to find the person who shot a man sitting on the porch of a home early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of North Cameron Ave just after midnight. Investigators found a man who was shot in the backside while sitting on the front porch of a home. He was taken to the hospital and treated, according to police, and is expected to be okay.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO