How do you solve a problem like Edward Colston? Whatever your take on the toppling of the slave trader’s statue by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol last summer (and many were furious about it), the incident was a decisive moment for British art, the repercussions of which are still being felt. What, then, to do with the statue now? Dredged from the riverbed, Colston’s effigy has been kept out of sight in storage, like a disgraced celebrity awaiting trial. But remaining perpetually hidden would be a cop-out. And, clearly, it can’t go back on its plinth, as if nothing happened: that would be incendiary – and wrong. So, how best to proceed?