Loo with a view: Former toilet block ‘in stunning coastal location’ up for sale

Plans to redevelop a car handwashing and Indian restaurant site on one of the main roads into Nottingham city centre into a major mixed-use scheme have been given the backing of planning chiefs at the city council for the second time.ALB Group wants to build 100 apartments at 152-160 London Road, in a scheme designed by CBP Architects.The development will include one- and two-bedroom flats with balconies, a ground floor two-storey restaurant, cafe, bar, basement car parking and a residents-only gym.A decision on the future of the scheme was deferred by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee on May 25 and will be voted on again next Wednesday (June 23) – with planning bosses again urging councillors to pass the plans.The committee raised concerns last month about energy and sustainability measures of the scheme, along with traffic management measures – as well as the general viability of the development.Councillors will hear an update on the first two issues next Wednesday. Meanwhile, ALB Group has committed to take a lower profit on the scheme in order to make it viable and the planning officer’s decision to recommend granting planning permission to the scheme remains unchanged.