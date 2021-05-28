Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Loo with a view: Former toilet block ‘in stunning coastal location’ up for sale

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer public conveniences in a “stunning coastal location” near Land’s End in Cornwall have been put up for sale. The “loos with a view” near Trevowhan, in Morvah, are being sold by Cornwall Council with a freehold guide price of between £20,000 and £25,000. Katie Semmens, a senior auction appraiser...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Toilet#Loos#Auction#Uk#Land S End#Cornwall Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Economywhatsonhub.com

Historic Grade II listed Hull building to become apartments

A Grade II listed former Hull hospital has attracted ‘significant interest’ from potential investors after being placed on the market last month, offering an opportunity to redevelop it into a modern city living complex. Victoria House, in Park Street, stands in a 1.8-acre site near the rear entrance to the...
Retailbusinessnewswales.com

Various Units Now Available Following Newport Market Refurb

Independent businesses looking to locate inside the UK’s biggest market refurbishment are being urged to move quickly to secure a unit. Newport Market is undergoing a multi-million pound refurbishment led by developers Loft Co – and retail and lifestyle units are now available to reserve. Once completed at the end...
Healthleighjournal.co.uk

Autism friendly guide to shopping at Spinning Gate Shopping Centre

A new guide has been launched aimed at helping shoppers with autism feel more familiar when they visit Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh. The free autism friendly guide will help customers in different stores and also assist them when using the centre’s faculties. Spinning Gate’s cleaning team, members of...
Economylincolnshireworld.com

Free event for Lincolnshire pubs looking to develop accommodation

Business Lincolnshire in partnership with Team Lincolnshire and Heritage Lincolnshire is hosting the event on Tuesday, June 29, aimed at pubs looking to provide or develop any type of accommodation as part of their offer. The ‘Room at the Inn’ project is supporting the county’s tourism recovery strategy. Providing accommodation...
Books & Literaturebradtguides.com

East Devon & The Jurassic Coast (Slow Travel)

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This new, thoroughly updated edition of Bradt’s East Devon and the Jurassic Coast remains the most comprehensive – and only standalone – guide available to this region, written with insider knowledge that can only be gained by living in the area. Contributions from local experts, and colourful and witty writing combined with the authors’ enthusiasm, make this guide as much a pleasure to read as an invaluable companion for exploring.
Dickson City, PAScranton Times

Discount Tire to move into former Tilted Kilt location

Auto store to move into former eateryA Discount Tire store will occupy the former location of the Tilted Kilt at 4011 Commerce Blvd., said Dickson City Borough Manager Cesare Forconi. The Tilted Kilt closed at the end of 2018 after about a year in business. Forconi said the Arizona-based business...
Politicsukconstructionmedia.co.uk

Delayed decision on major gateway scheme set for vote

Plans to redevelop a car handwashing and Indian restaurant site on one of the main roads into Nottingham city centre into a major mixed-use scheme have been given the backing of planning chiefs at the city council for the second time.ALB Group wants to build 100 apartments at 152-160 London Road, in a scheme designed by CBP Architects.The development will include one- and two-bedroom flats with balconies, a ground floor two-storey restaurant, cafe, bar, basement car parking and a residents-only gym.A decision on the future of the scheme was deferred by Nottingham City Council’s planning committee on May 25 and will be voted on again next Wednesday (June 23) – with planning bosses again urging councillors to pass the plans.The committee raised concerns last month about energy and sustainability measures of the scheme, along with traffic management measures – as well as the general viability of the development.Councillors will hear an update on the first two issues next Wednesday. Meanwhile, ALB Group has committed to take a lower profit on the scheme in order to make it viable and the planning officer’s decision to recommend granting planning permission to the scheme remains unchanged.
Vale, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Longtime Vale restaurant on the sale block

VALE – The longtime owner of the Starlite Café said last week she is in the final stage of the sale of the local restaurant. Sharon Bannon said the sale to Falconview LLC, a Meridian investment firm, will most likely be complete by early July. Bannon owned the café at...
Politicscircularonline.co.uk

Birmingham City Council to roll out fleet of mobile recycling centres

A fleet of Mobile Household Recycling Centres (MHRCs) is set to roll out on the streets of Birmingham as part of the council’s effort to achieve cleaner streets. The four MHRCs will each feature three vehicles: a regular refuse collection vehicle for waste with no other use, a van for taking away items that can be reused by charities and a wagon with multiple compartments, enabling people to drop off waste for recycling by material type – just like at a conventional HRC.
LifestyleMount Olive Tribune

Country view wakes up soul

One of the coolest things about traveling to out-of-town assignments is roaming country roads. Though you pay attention to the highway, you can’t help but glance when something catches your eye. And usually those objects wake up old memories. During a recent work-related trip to Spivey’s Corner, I spotted numerous...
BBC

More caravans can be moved to Pucklechurch travellers' site

A family of travellers has been given permission to move more caravans onto green belt land near Bristol. Two static and two touring caravans will be added to the private site on the outskirts of Pucklechurch. At least four adults and two children currently live there in "very cramped conditions",...
TrafficBBC

Southampton's Bedford Place to reopen to traffic

A city street that was partially closed to allow outdoor seating for its restaurants and bars is to reopen. Bedford Place in Southampton has been closed to traffic since last year but some retailers say it has hit trade. Following a consultation, the new Conservative council administration said the road...
PoliticsThe Independent

Work to pedestrianise Oxford Circus to begin this summer

The area around London’s famous Oxford Circus is to be transformed into two pedestrianised “piazzas” after years of deliberation. Work due to start later this year will include “significant improvements to the public spaces” as well as additional planting and seating in the shopping and leisure district, Westminster City Council and the Crown Estate announced on Wednesday.
Lotterywhatsonhub.com

Hull’s Brunswick Arcade to Finally Be Restored after £2m Contract Awarded

Hull City Council has today published a decision record appointing Hull contractor Geo Houlton & Sons Ltd as the lead contractor that undertake the redevelopment and reinstatement works required at 52A – 54 Beverley Road (Brunswick Arcade). The contract totals £2,186,128 and will involve the careful demolition and clearance of...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Shepherd Was Herding His Flock in a Remote Pasture

A shepherd was herding his flock when a BMW driver approached him. A conversation ensued between the duo, and the details of their discussion were surprising. A shepherd was tending to his flock in a remote pasture when unexpectedly, a brand new BMW X5 came out of a dust cloud and moved in his direction.
Lifestyleislandfm.com

Cinema, Casino and Hotel Planned For Fort Regent

A ten year plan has been unveiled for the long-awaited redevelopment of Jersey's Fort Regent. It includes a cinema, hotel, bowling alley and the island's first casino. Covered winter gardens and outdoor botanical gardens would also be created, and play areas re-introduced on the ramparts. The proposals also include a...
Trafficnation.cymru

Plans unveiled for tram down to Cardiff Bay as part of £100m project

A plan to replace the railway to Cardiff Bay with a tramline could see many more links from Bute Street to Lloyd George Avenue. A huge wall and railway separates the working class community of Butetown from the more affluent flats on Atlantic Wharf. But the tramline plan would see...