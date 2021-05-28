Effie Vavricek, age 97, formerly of Schuyler, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Brookestone Acres in Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Interment will take place in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine Social Hall. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. with rosary recited at 7 p.m. all at the church. Memorials can be directed towards Divine Mercy Parish, Colfax County Senior Center, or Family Wishes for later designation. Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and Mass. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.