Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Fandom website promises $60/hr to hunt for Pokémon cards

By Sara Knox, KUTV
Posted by 
FOX26
FOX26
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(KUTV) — Pokémon cards, and their seemingly endless increase in value, have led to many problems across the world, especially for collectors. Thanks to the rise in value, the Pokémon card craze has led to card shortages and scalpers taking things to new extremes. FandomSpot, an online fandom platform, is...

kmph.com
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Cards#Internet Customers#Pok Mon Card Hunters#Pok Mon Cards#Trading Cards#Purchases#Suitable Hunters#Collectors#Specific Instructions#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Sylveon Pokémon Cards

In honor of both the release of Sylveon in Pokémon GO as well as the rollout of Japan's Eevee Heroes set of Pokémon cards, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Sylveon cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Sylveon picks in the comments below.
HobbiesGame Informer Online

The Coolest Pokémon Cards We Pulled From Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Packs

The extremely popular Pokémon Trading Card Game shows no signs of slowing down (even getting more popular over the last year). Later this month, players will have the chance to add a ton of new cards to their collections by way of the new Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign expansion. The expansion adds more than 190 cards to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, including dozens of Pokémon from the Galar region, 15 Pokémon V, eight Pokémon VMAX cards, and several new Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 13

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Rainbow Rares of the set. Note that, because the Rainbow Rares don't feature different base artwork than the Full Arts, this will touch on the value so that completionist collectors know what they're in for.
Hobbiesone37pm.com

365 Days of 1st Edition Base Pokémon Cards

At this time last year, a PSA 10 1st Edition Base Charizard was struggling to fetch more than $60,000.00. Today they’re over $300,000.00. If you noticed the ‘Zard on Logan Paul’s chain Sunday night and are wondering why it’s so much more expensive, you’ll find the answers here. In this article, we will review the last year for 1st Edition Base English Pokémon cards, aka the English Grails, along with some interesting factoids not often mentioned.
Gamblingnewpaper24.com

Pokémon Playing cards Are Surging. So Is Hate Towards Graders – NEWPAPER24

Pokémon Playing cards Are Surging. So Is Hate Towards Graders. individuals had been going nuts for Pokémon playing cards once more—that grown males had been sweeping packs into their purchasing trolleys and pulling out weapons to fend off Weedle-crazed muggers; that Logan Paul had paid $150,000 for a single Charizard card, the one he wore round his neck earlier than preventing Floyd Mayweather—he considered his childhood.
GamblingTravelDailyNews.com

Thanks to NFT, trading Pokémon and football cards is now a reality

The digital landscape has transformed several physical elements of everyday life. Technology has not only advanced, allowing us to have and use a range of different smart devices, including gaming smartphones. It has also helped give birth to new concepts and ideas. The development of new technologies and their adoption...
HobbiesWired UK

Inside the hateful Pokémon card grading scene

When Peter Graham noticed that people were going nuts for Pokémon cards again – that grown men were sweeping packs into their shopping trolleys and pulling out guns to fend off Weedle-crazed muggers; that Logan Paul had paid $150,000 for a single Charizard card, the one he wore around his neck before fighting Floyd Mayweather – he thought of his childhood.
Shoppingecommercebytes.com

Collectors Corner: Pokemon Cards

Considered one of the most successful media franchises in history, the Pokémon universe is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and it’s creating a marketing problem for some retailers. The characters made their first appearance in Japan in February 1996 in the Pocket Monsters: Red (aka Pokémon Red) and the...
Retailnintendowire.com

Target has begun to sell Pokémon cards again

About a month ago it was announced that Target would no longer be selling Pokémon cards, along with other trading cards, in stores in order to “ensure the safety of guests and team members” much to the dismay of collectors everywhere. The break was extremely short-lived, however, as Target has now resumed selling Pokémon cards in stores, according to the AskTarget Twitter account.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

What Are Alternate Art Or Special Art Cards In Pokémon TCG?

Alternate Art cards have returned to the Pokémon TCG in a big way… but what are they? Some collectors may have a hard time distinguishing between Full Arts and Alternate Arts, but there are simple ways to tell what you have pulled. Let's get into it. First, understanding rarity. In...
AnimalsPosted by
The Dad

Boy Sells Pokémon Cards To Save His Puppy, Pokémon Rewards Him for His Kindness

The Southwest Virginia family noticed something wasn’t right when their beloved puppy Bruce began acting sick. Kimberly Woodruff, Bryson’s mom, rushed the young dog to the vet. It was there that the family received devastating news – Bruce had Parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, affecting mainly puppies and unvaccinated adult dogs.