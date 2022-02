DELMARVA- As people begin to dig out from Saturday's blizzard, first responders ask that you help them so they can help you. Firefighters say if you have a fire hydrant near your house, please clear the snow away from it. Crews need three feet around the hydrant so they can connect to it in case of emergency. The Dover Fire Department says this will save members time while securing a water supply for fire suppression efforts.

DOVER, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO