New Iberia, LA

We searched Acadiana and found these fantastic works of art and literature.

Daily Iberian
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic and Can You Make a Roux?. "Who's Your Mama, Are You Catholic and Can You Make A Roux?" is an authentic look at the cuisine and culture of the people of South Louisiana. This is a cookbook that you'll use over and over again. It contains time-honored recipes for the classic dishes of Cajun and Creole cooking, which author Marcelle Bienvenu has lovingly collected from her family and friends.

Festival of Live Oaks 2021

Festival of Live Oaks 2021

NEW IBERIA, La. -- The New Iberia Recreation Department (NIRD)’s annual Festival of Live Oaks will be held on June 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Donna Angelle, Louisiana Kids and Cajun Company Bank will be providing entertainment for people of all ages under the beautiful oak trees at New Iberia City Park (300 Parkview Dr.). There will be various kid and family activities along with crafts and sweets booths. Admission is free.
Louisiana State
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana State
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana State
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Louisiana State

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Iberia, LA
KATC News

Run/Walk to promote good mental health planned

A run and walk is planned in New Iberia next weekend to raise funds and awareness for mental health. The Bayou Side Run/Walk is a partnership of the Iberia Mental Health Initiative and Heart for Iberia, two local nonprofit organizations in Iberia Parish dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens in our community, say Catherine Wattigny and Tripp Wright, organizers.