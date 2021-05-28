We searched Acadiana and found these fantastic works of art and literature.
Who’s Your Mama, Are You Catholic and Can You Make a Roux?. "Who's Your Mama, Are You Catholic and Can You Make A Roux?" is an authentic look at the cuisine and culture of the people of South Louisiana. This is a cookbook that you'll use over and over again. It contains time-honored recipes for the classic dishes of Cajun and Creole cooking, which author Marcelle Bienvenu has lovingly collected from her family and friends.www.iberianet.com