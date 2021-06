Popular video-sharing platform YouTube has introduced a Loop option. The new option is available on mobile. The Loop option is available on the desktop for a long. The Loop option allows users to play their currently playing video repeatedly. Users can repeat the content as long as they wish to play. Users were demanding the Loop button on mobile for a long. YouTube said that the button is available on the homepage. It is being added to the three-dot menu. The menu is displayed on the screen when a video is played. Users can find it between the Quality and Captions toggles. The new button is seen as a big deal for the users. They can now loop a long music mix video on mobile.