One of my favorite aspects of the recent Memorial Day holiday coupled with the anniversary of D-Day is the unironic respect, for one day, that television networks give to our heroes and veterans. For one day, it seems, the powers that be in Hollywood and New York are willing and, maybe, even happy, to run entire days’ worth of programming devoted to telling the stories of the men who volunteered to put on a uniform with an American flag on it, and run into the most dangerous places in the world to beat back tyrants and megalomaniacs.