Sydney Horn Punches Ticket to Eugene on Day Two of the NCAA East Preliminary Championships

Six men from the Nebraska track and field team began competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night. Of the 10 Huskers qualified for the NCAA Championships, six of them opened the meet on the first day. Luke Siedhoff (13.73) and Joey Daniels (13.75) highlighted the day for the Big Red, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles. The duo just missed out on qualifying in the top nine for the final on Friday. Siedhoff, a senior from Crete, Nebraska, ended his Husker career with his third-career All-America honor in the 110-meter hurdles, as he earned second-team accolades. Daniels, a graduate transfer from Princeton, earned second-team All-America honors for the second time in his career, as he finished 12th at Princeton in 2019.