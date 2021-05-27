Sydney Horn Punches Ticket to Eugene on Day Two of the NCAA East Preliminary Championships
JACKSONVILLE, FLA.—The High Point University Women's Track and field team had five competitors on Day 2 of the NCAA East Preliminary Championships on Thursday, May 27th. Alicia Dawson in the long jump, Nathalie Elliott, Mackenzie Horn, and Sydney Horn in the pole vault, and Nyile Facey in the first round of the 100M Hurdles and the 400M Hurdles. Sydney Horn was the first Panther to punch their ticket to Eugene, Oregon for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship as she finished seventh in the pole vault.highpointpanthers.com