Congress & Courts

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission to investigate deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Kelly Hayes
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a House-passed bill to create a bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider the bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. Lawmakers held the procedural vote Friday morning after delays on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development pushed back the schedule.

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

