Diseases & Treatments

How Doctors Test for Dementia -- and Why

wvtf.org
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 6 million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease – the most common form of dementia. It afflicts one in nine Americans over the age of 65, and as our population lives longer, it’s expected to be a much bigger problem. There is no cure, so is it worth getting tested? And what does that involve?

www.wvtf.org
