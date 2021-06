I’ve always been intimidated by eyeshadows — I simply don’t think I have the creativity and the patience in me to create a look using five different colors at once. Don’t get me wrong, I applaud those who do, but it really isn’t for me. I’ve been trying to experiment more with eye makeup lately, however, since the eyes really are the only feature you see while wearing a face mask. I usually stick to one shade and apply the product using my fingers. With an angled brush, I also like to use a dark brown or black eyeshadow as my eyeliner. So when Sunnies Face, one of my favorite beauty brands, announced the launch of its Eyecrayon eyeshadow sticks, I knew I had to get my hands on them.