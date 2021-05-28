Former Virginia Representative Says GOP Owes Fallen Officer Sicknick January 6 Commission

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already come out against establishing an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, but there are dissenting views inside his own party on the issue. Former Republican congresswoman from Virginia Barbara Comstock supports the commission and told Cheddar it is unclear why some GOP members don't want to get to the truth about what happened. She noted that they owe it to Brian Sicknick, the fallen Capitol Police officer, who himself was a Republican and a Trump voter. "That's why we implored these Republicans. He loved these guys. His life was sacrificed so they could be safe," she said.