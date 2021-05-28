Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Former Virginia Representative Says GOP Owes Fallen Officer Sicknick January 6 Commission

cheddar.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has already come out against establishing an independent commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, but there are dissenting views inside his own party on the issue. Former Republican congresswoman from Virginia Barbara Comstock supports the commission and told Cheddar it is unclear why some GOP members don't want to get to the truth about what happened. She noted that they owe it to Brian Sicknick, the fallen Capitol Police officer, who himself was a Republican and a Trump voter. "That's why we implored these Republicans. He loved these guys. His life was sacrificed so they could be safe," she said.

cheddar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Barbara Comstock
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#Cheddar#Capitol Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Washington StateCBS News

First "murder hornet" of the year found near Seattle

Scientists in Washington state have found a dead Asian giant hornet near Seattle — marking the first sighting of a so-called "murder hornet" in the U.S. this year. Entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed Wednesday that a "dried out" deceased male hornet was found by a resident near Marysville in Snohomish County. Officials said the hornet appears to be unrelated to the hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County in the past two years.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.