Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Research Roundup: Even Mild Covid-19 Induces Lasting Antibody Protection and More

Phramalive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Even Mild COVID-19 Induces Lasting Antibody Protection. A study out of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that months after recovering from mild COVID-19, patients maintained antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. And they believe that the specific cells that produce the antibodies should persist for a lifetime. They published their research in the journal Nature.

www.pharmalive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Bone Health#Bone Density#Stem Cells#Covid 19#Ucsd School Of Medicine#Women S Hospital#Chears#Nhs Ii#Smartwatch Data#The Apple Watch#Duke University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mental Healthfarmweek.com

Neurological symptoms like fatigue common in mild Covid-19 – study

Neurological and psychiatric symptoms such as fatigue and depression are common among people with coronavirus and may be just as likely in people with mild cases, new research suggests. Evidence from 215 studies of Covid-19 indicates a wide range of ways in which Covid-19 can affect mental health and the...
Travelroutesonline.com

New test center for Covid-19 PCR and antibody tests at Landvetter

Pursuant to the Swedish Act on Public Procurement, Swedavia has signed an agreement with ExpressCare to set up a test center at Göteborg Landvetter Airport. ExpressCare performs PCR and antibody tests around the clock every day of the week and has a laboratory in the airport-based test center for analyses. Analysis of the tests is carried out by Life Genomics, an ISO 15189-accredited laboratory. A travel certificate signed by a specialist doctor is issued for negative test results.
ScienceScience Now

Anti-body antibodies in COVID-19

Get the latest issue of Science Immunology delivered right to you!. Several different dysfunctional immune responses have been associated with COVID-19, including the presence of anti-type I interferon autoantibodies. In order to broadly characterize autoantibodies in patients with COVID-19, Wang et al. used a new high-throughput multiplexed detection technology they developed called Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP), in which serum IgG is panned against a genetically-barcoded library of 2770 human extracellular proteins displayed on yeast cells and binding is quantified by a sequencing readout. The investigators screened 172 patients with COVID-19, 22 SARS-CoV-2–infected healthcare workers (HCWs) with mild or asymptomatic infection, and 30 uninfected HCWs. They discovered that the patients with COVID-19 had a greater number of autoantibody reactivities compared with controls, and the highest scoring was in patients with severe disease. Based on longitudinal REAP scoring of patients, it appeared that some of the autoantibodies were preexisting before infection, whereas others were newly acquired. Strikingly, autoantibodies specific for cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, complement components, and cell surface proteins were elevated in patients with severe disease, including anti-type I interferons. In vitro functional assays showed that some of these autoantibodies could inhibit the activity of the cytokines or chemokines that they bound, or enhance FcR-dependent phagocytosis, and autoantibodies specific for different blood leukocyte surface proteins were associated with decreased frequency of the cell types expressing those proteins.
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

New Antibody Drug Keeps Mild COVID-19 From Worsening

(Reuters) - An antibody drug from Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline that protects against progression of COVID-19 in high-risk patients with mild to moderate disease has received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a large randomized trial, patient risk of progression to more severe illness was...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Contrary to Earlier Research, Vitamin D May Not Protect Against COVID-19

Observational studies have suggested that increased vitamin D levels may protect against COVID-19. However, these studies were inconclusive and possibly subject to confounding. A study published in PLOS Medicine by Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, and colleagues suggests that genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against COVID-19.
Durham, NCnorthwestmoinfo.com

WashU Research Shows COVID-19 Immunity Lasts

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)
Rochester, MNfirstwordpharma.com

Monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 safe, effective for transplant patients

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Treating transplant patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies is safe and helps prevent serious illness, according to a Mayo Clinic study recently published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These results are especially important because transplant patients who are infected with COVID-19 have a higher risk of severe illness and death.
Pharmaceuticalsgmanetwork.com

DOH: Don’t use antibody tests to confirm protection of COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday recommended against the use of antibody tests to confirm the level of protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines after experts warned that results may cause confusion. “A negative antibody test does not mean that the COVID-19 vaccine did not work,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Centivax partners with US NMRC to study Covid-19 antibody

Centivax has signed a strategic collaboration with the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) to conduct Phase I clinical development of its SARS-CoV-2 antibody, Centi-B9. Centi-B9 is designed as a broad-spectrum therapeutic and prophylactic for administration through injections. It is also expected to act as an adjunct to vaccines to ensure broad protection.
ScienceScience Daily

Preclinical research reveals that new IgM antibodies administered intranasally to fight COVID-19 more potent than commonly used ones

A nasal therapy, built upon on the application of a new engineered IgM antibody therapy for COVID-19, was more effective than commonly used IgG antibodies at neutralizing the COVID-19 virus in animal models, according to research recently published by The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB Health), the University of Houston, and IGM Biosciences, Inc.
Medical & Biotechalbanyceo.com

Inside Phoebe: COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

Phoebe is having amazing success treating COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. While the therapy isn’t approved for all patients, those who qualify and receive it often start feeling better almost immediately. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact...
Cell PhonesHealthcare IT News

Roundup: New telehealth app for COVID-19 patients in India, Japanese firms' initiative for brain health and more briefs

Indian telehealth app offers COVID-19 virtual consultations. Indian digital health startup 5e Healthcare is now offering virtual consultations for COVID-19 patients through its mobile app. Its 5eCare app assists both asymptomatic and suspected COVID-19 patients in accessing remote care within 15 minutes of booking. Attending doctors are giving out digital...
Medical & Biotechfdanews.com

FDA Approves Lower Dose of Regeneron’s COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received an updated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for a lower dosage of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab/imdevimab). The FDA has authorized a 1,200-mg dose, which is half of the amount originally authorized (DID, Nov. 24, 2020). The revised EUA also says REGEN-COV should...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Gene protection for COVID-19 identified

The first evidence of a genetic link explaining why some people who catch COVID-19 don't become sick has been discovered. A scientific and medical team led by Newcastle University, UK, have demonstrated that the gene, HLA-DRB1*04:01, is found three times as often in people who are asymptomatic. This suggests that people with this gene have some level of protection from severe COVID.
Cancerbiospace.com

Research Roundup: A Complete Human Genome Sequenced and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. A Completely Sequenced Human Genome (Probably) When the results of the Human Genome Project were announced in 2000, it was a rough draft of the human genome. About 8% was missing, largely because of the technology used at the time. No one has completely sequenced the human genome since, at least until now (probably). An international research consortium co-led by the University of California, Santa Cruz, recently reported they had completely sequenced the human genome, although it has not yet been published, and Karen Miga, a researcher at UCSC, indicated she won’t consider it official until the paper is peer-reviewed and published in a technical journal. It was published on a pre-print server, bioRxiv.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody drug can now be administered subcutaneously

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were up 1.0% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said U.S. regulators had authorized a lower-dose and subcutaneous version of its COVID-19 antibody treatment. The updated emergency-use authorization now says that patients will receive a dose that is half the size of the original dose of the monoclonal antibody. In addition, providers can administer the drug using a subcutaneous injection instead of intravenous infusion when needed. Regeneron's antibody cocktail can be prescribed to people who are at least 12 years, have received a positive COVID-19 test, and have mild or moderate cases of COVID-19. The company also said it expects to get full approval for the antibody therapy from the Food and Drug Administration later this summer. Regeneron's stock is up 4.6% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.6%.
ScienceMedscape News

IgM COVID-19 Antibody Drug Appears Promising in Mouse Studies

(Reuters) - An experimental new type of antibody drug from IGM Bioscience Inc may be more potent at inhibiting the coronavirus and its variants than antibody therapies currently in use, research in mice suggests. And it is easier to administer with more direct affect on the lungs. Current antibody drugs...
Sciencesciencex.com

Best of Last Week: Close-up of Ganymede, manipulated Twitter trends, protection for COVID-19 patients

It was a good week for space science, as the team running NASA's Juno space probe announced it would soon get a close look at Jupiter's moon Ganymede—the group is hoping to learn more about the moon's ionosphere, composition, ice shell and magnetosphere. And a team at the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics wondered if the black hole at the center of the Milky Way could actually be a mass of dark matter. They found some evidence that suggested that might be the case.