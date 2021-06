Homeowners shopping for replacement windows and doors need to do their homework before choosing someone to supply those new windows and doors and then install them. "You want to choose a company that makes sure your improvement project is completed to expectation, from the point of choosing the most suitable items with the help of knowledgeable reps, to the installation," said Iver Johnson Sr., owner of American Thermal Window of Chicago and Sahara Window and Doors of Niles (formerly of Mount Prospect). "We only use our own very experienced installation crews and almost all of our manufacturers offer lifetime warranties.