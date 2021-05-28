Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, CA

City of Jackson chooses roundabout for Sutter/Hoffman future intersection

By Craig Baracco For Ledger Dispatch
ledger.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson City Council has voted to approve plans for a new traffic circle as part of a designed extension of Sutter Street. Meeting Monday night, May 24, the City Council voted to approve a roundabout for the new Sutter Street-Hoffman Drive intersection for which planning is underway. The Sutter Street extension is intended to make Sutter Street the primary east-west road in the city, taking traffic off of Hoffman, which is the current most direct route between Argonaut High School and Highway 49 into downtown Jackson. The project is being funded through regional transportation fees through the Amador Transportation Commission.

www.ledger.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Jackson, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Roundabouts#Traffic Circle#Sutter Hoffman#The Jackson City Council#The City Council#Argonaut High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden WH strategy for battling domestic terror labels White supremacy, militia 'extremists' as biggest threats

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled its national strategy for countering domestic terrorism, with officials telling Fox News it's designed to cut across the political spectrum, while warning that White supremacy and "militia violent extremists" currently present the "most persistent and lethal threats." The White House National Security Council released...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s gaffe at G-7 summit sparks laughter from world leaders

President Biden embarrassed himself at the G-7 summit when he tried to correct British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not introducing “the president of South Africa” — even though Johnson already did so by name. The blooper — one of several Biden made amid the series of meetings with world...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

New emails show how Trump and his allies pressured Justice Department to try to challenge 2020 election results

(CNN) — New emails from Justice Department and White House officials show how President Donald Trump's allies pressured then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to consider false and outlandish allegations that the 2020 election had been stolen at the same time that Rosen was being elevated to lead the Justice Department in December 2020.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...