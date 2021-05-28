City of Jackson chooses roundabout for Sutter/Hoffman future intersection

The Jackson City Council has voted to approve plans for a new traffic circle as part of a designed extension of Sutter Street. Meeting Monday night, May 24, the City Council voted to approve a roundabout for the new Sutter Street-Hoffman Drive intersection for which planning is underway. The Sutter Street extension is intended to make Sutter Street the primary east-west road in the city, taking traffic off of Hoffman, which is the current most direct route between Argonaut High School and Highway 49 into downtown Jackson. The project is being funded through regional transportation fees through the Amador Transportation Commission.