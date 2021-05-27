Cancel
Ripple Effects casting

Realitywanted
 22 days ago

Ripple effects is an online platform that makes digital tools to help young people solve everyday life problems and build on their strengths. One way people learn about the topics we cover is through 60-90 second true story videos that highlight the skills our programs teach. These stories are about a time a young person went through something hard and survived, even thrived – or when that has not been the case, learned an important lesson from what hasn’t worked. They inspire and provide real life role models for others facing similar situations.

Books & Literatureweareteachers.com

The Symbiosis of Writing and Social-Emotional Growth

Emotional intelligence, resilience, social-emotional learning—these terms are trending on social media and at the forefront of initiatives for back-to-school 2021. For a critical reason: the pandemic of 2020 has put children under stress and created in many children and adolescents some form of trauma. Psychologist Patricia Steckler notes that “mental...
Tempe, AZasu.edu

ASU professor receives innovation award to study dating in the digital age

Liesel Sharabi, an assistant professor in the Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, is the first recipient of the Hugh Downs School Faculty Innovation Award. Sharabi, who studies interpersonal communication in the digital age, began her service at Arizona State University in fall 2020. The two-year award was established in...
Celebritiesbarrheadnews.com

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie decries the effects of social media on society

Novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says social media has created a “very shallow, hollow outrage culture”. The Nigerian writer, whose works include Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, said it was important people realised human nature made them inherently “flawed”. Appearing on BBC Two’s Inside Culture, Adichie told host Dame...
Jobscreacafe.ca

Lessons in Workplace Psychology: 4 Ways to Become a Better Entrepreneur

Industrial-organizational psychology (or IO psychology) is the study of the behaviour of employees with a focus on improving performance, productivity and overall work environment. Working in real estate can be fast-paced, competitive and draining. Do you have what it takes to reach your goals, support your team and achieve balance without burning out?
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

The Harmfulness of Psychiatry

The following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Is Stigma Affecting Men’s Mental Health?

If you or someone you love are struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Lifeline at 800-273-8255. An estimated 6 million men are affected by depression in the United States each year. For many, this is a deadly disease. Men died of suicide almost four times more often than women in 2019, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 
Mental HealthConcord Monitor

Combating social anxiety disorder amidst the return to ‘normal’

Over the past year, the world adapted to virtual zoom meetings and reading facial expressions from behind masks, so it’s no surprise that social and conversational skills may be rusty for many. While the shift to a remote workplace and personal quarantine was generally challenging, it likely became a haven for those suffering from social anxiety disorder. Now, as the nation begins to return from a state of quarantine, doctors and academics alike are exploring how the return will impact those with anxiety disorders along with the general population.
Family Relationshipstriangletribune.com

Nurturing dads raise emotionally intelligent kids

When my oldest son, now nearly 13, was born in July 2008, I thought I could easily balance my career and my desire to be far more engaged at home than my father and his generation were. I was wrong. Almost immediately, I noticed how social policies, schools and health care systems all make it difficult for dads to be highly involved and engaged at home. Contradictory expectations about work and family life abound.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: June 17

Today’s Birthday (06/17/21). Discover new frontiers this year. Exploration yields treasure through disciplined study and research. You’re the star this summer; transition to review and redirect autumn plans. Winter collaboration gets creative, leading to deeper connection with higher ideals. Grow and expand through education and investigation. To get the advantage,...
Jobsfashionista.com

iloveplum Is Seeking A Part-Time Social Media / Blog Summer Intern (Remote)

We are looking for a part-time Social Media/Blog Summer Intern to join our growing marketing team. This role will assist in the day-to-day planning and posting on iloveplum’s social media channels specifically our blog, NoFrillJustChill.com with the key purposes of driving brand awareness, customer acquisition, and nurturing community engagement. We...
Mental Healthmadinamerica.com

Bringing Rights-Based Approaches to Mental Health to College Counseling

A new article published in the Community Mental Health Journal outlines how the University of Florida’s Counseling and Wellness Center (UFCWC) has begun to adopt a rights-based paradigm to mental healthcare, consistent with what has been outlined by Dainius Pūras in his role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health.
Educationfacultyfocus.com

How Open Education Enables Culturally Responsive Teaching

Think back for a moment to when you were a student. Did the scientists you studied in biology look like you? Did the word problems you sweated over in geometry reflect your culture or the neighborhood where you grew up? Did the books you read in history class include the perspectives of your ancestors?
Relationship Adviceshopsandpoint.com

Dating Sites and Social Media at over 60…

Something off the internet I found interesting…Conscious Dating is about becoming curious, about who you are, what really motivates you, and what your soul most deeply desires. It is a practice, both spiritual and practical, that asks you to dig deep and be vulnerable with yourself and others, but through this work, suffering becomes optional. When we date consciously, we enter into a much different, and kinder, agreement. We agree that it’s okay to be alone. We agree that we’re enough. We agree that suffering is optional. When we move from this place of radical acceptance, we stop hiding. Dating is no longer the seeking of partnership for the sake of not being alone, it becomes a joyful adventure of deeply knowing and loving ourselves and others. Conscious dating is not a game; it is a practice. It is a commitment to serving the good, to self-love, and to acting with mindfulness.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

Doctoral Student Laura Petillo and Professor Carley-Rizzuto Publish on Social Emotional Learning

Laura Petillo, a doctoral student in Monmouth’s Education Leadership program with a focus on P-12, and Kerry Carley-Rizzuto, Ed.D., associate professor of Early Childhood Education, published an article on the benefits of music in preschool classrooms for social emotional learning. The article, published on June 8, explores creative strategies that help children self-identify feelings through music’s connection to emotions.
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Collegescumbriacrack.com

University of Cumbria conference explores how social work has adapted in the pandemic

A conference which showcases how social workers have developed new ways of working during the coronavirus pandemic is to be held by Cumbria’s university. In the last 18 months, many organisations have limited social contact due to the pandemic. Social work is no exception and a new virtual conference explores how social workers have maintained connections and developed new ways of working with colleagues and clients.