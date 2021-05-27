Ripple Effects casting
Ripple effects is an online platform that makes digital tools to help young people solve everyday life problems and build on their strengths. One way people learn about the topics we cover is through 60-90 second true story videos that highlight the skills our programs teach. These stories are about a time a young person went through something hard and survived, even thrived – or when that has not been the case, learned an important lesson from what hasn’t worked. They inspire and provide real life role models for others facing similar situations.www.realitywanted.com