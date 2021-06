In this era of social media, the number of followers, likes, and shares play an important role when increasing profile traffic. Trading, marketing, and advertising has become digital with the help of major social media platforms and the Internet. Despite some advantages, People are preferring online methods to the old ways, since they are easier to use, which also comes along with the benefits of time and cost efficiency . Just a single click and the work is done!. According to the surveys conducted by the USA in recent times, about 53% of the world population uses social media daily.