Las Cruces Takes Million-Dollar Hit From Loss of Memorial Day Wine Festival

Organizers of the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Wine Fest in Las Cruces say they expect to suffer a million-dollar loss from cancellation of this year’s event. New Mexico stopped issuing alcohol permits a year ago when the pandemic first hit. Organizers had hoped for a permit by this weekend, but they say they don’t think the state will start issuing permits again until July. An official with the New Mexico Wine and Grape Grower Association says they’re already working on the permit process for the Labor Day Weekend Wine Fest.