Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

CEO and COO of IDEA Public Schools Fired Following Finance Investigation

By lroybal
kgrt.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDEA Public Schools has fired its CEO and its Chief Operating Officer following an investigation into the system’s finances. IDEA officials say an anonymous source tipped them off to charges of inappropriate expenditures and a misuse of the organization’s resources. They say former senior federal prosecutor Michael McCrum led a review of IDEA’s finances. IDEA officials say the investigation uncovered a small number of senior leaders in the organization using financial and staff resources for their personal benefit.

kgrt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idea Public Schools#Ceo#Coo#Coo Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

State Board of Finance on public school employee health insurance

The state Board of Finance took up today the question of dealing with a $70 million shortfall expected next year in the public school employee health insurance program. It heard a variety of ideas about addressing the shortfall and was encouraged to consider a motion for the legislature to consider, perhaps at its next meeting on June 29.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Lens

Lycée Français CEO, COO to depart amid complaints, investigation

Two top administrators at Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans announced Friday afternoon that they won’t return to the Uptown New Orleans French curriculum school in the fall. The announcement comes amid investigations into human resources complaints and after several tense board and committee meetings in recent weeks. Shortly after Chief...
Educationidahoednews.org

Charter commission flags finances at four schools

The Idaho Public Charter School Commission put four of its schools on notice over their finances during a Thursday meeting, including one under investigation for its use of taxpayer dollars. The seven-member commission voted unanimously to issue “notifications of fiscal concern” for Monticello Montessori Charter, Peace Valley Charter, Bingham Academy...
Educationboston.gov

Boston Collegiate Charter School Finance Committee meeting

The Boston Collegiate Charter School's upcoming Finance Committee meeting will be held on Friday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. via conference call. II. FY 21 YTD April Internal Financial Statements Review. III. Setting Size of Cash Reserves. IV. Capex Set-aside in the School for Building Envelope Work. V. Reports. 21...
Educationbelmont.k12.ma.us

Belmont Public Schools News

In our work with the Belmont Middle and High School Building Committee (BMHSBC), we wanted to communicate to you site work changes that will impact area traffic this summer during the construction of the grades 7 and 8 wing. Please see the site pictures provided by the BMHSBC that outline summer work into September.
San Marcos, TXgeneralaviationnews.com

Flight school introduces merit-based financing

Coast Flight Training, a veteran led flight school with locations in San Diego, Dallas and San Marcos, Texas, now offers merit-based financing that rewards borrowers for past educational and military experiences. “As air travel begins to accelerate and pilot demographics shift, our industry needs to use every tool in its...
Medical & Biotechwashingtonexec.com

2021 Chief Officer Award Winner: Public Company COO Bob Pragada, Jacobs

Bob Pragada, president and chief operating officer at Jacobs Engineering Group, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Chief Officer Award for Public Company COO. In its second year, the Chief Officer Awards luncheon was held May 27 as a virtual live-streamed program to recognize C-suite executives in both industry and government for their innovation, expertise, impact and thought leadership.
Politicswcexaminer.com

Bill harms public schools

Every June, Pennsylvania’s educators and parents find themselves in familiar territory — pleading with lawmakers to increase funding that their public schools desperately need.
Westport, CTStamford Advocate

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
Educationthecitizenonline.com

Public Notice: Brandon Schools

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 21, 2021, at 6:30 o’clock p.m., at the Brandon School District, Central Office Board Room, 1025 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan, the Board of Education of Brandon School District will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2021-2022 budget. The Board may...
Coppell, TXcoppellstudentmedia.com

Axelson returning to CMS North principal role following stint as COO

Dr. Greg Axelson is leaving his position as Coppell ISD chief operations officer to return to his post as Coppell Middle School North principal. He replaces Lorie Squalls, who was named executive director for the Berkner learning community in Richardson ISD. “It was a very difficult decision because Coppell is...
Businessbestadvice.co.uk

Time Finance appoints CEO

Time Finance has announced that Ed Rimmer has been confirmed as the permanent CEO with immediate effect. Having previously held the position of chief operating officer until April 2020, Rimmer was reappointed as interim CEO three months ago. Time Finance specialises in the provision or arrangement of funding solutions using...