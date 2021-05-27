Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque’s Plastic Bag Ban Returns in August

By lroybal
kgrt.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a hiatus of almost 16 months, Albuquerque’s ban on plastic bags will resume August first. The city announced yesterday it will once again enforce the Clean and Green Ordinance. That rule bans grocery stores and other retail outlets from distributing single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. It had been in force for about three months when grocers requested the suspension to help make more efficient checkout procedures during the pandemic. City officials say it’s time to resume the plastic bag ban because the public health picture has improved.

