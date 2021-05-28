Case activity for At Home Auto Glass LLC vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on May 25

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by John Raxsdale and Julie Raxsdale against Danny Guyton, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Progressive Security Insurance Company and State Farm Mutual Automobile on June 10: 'Notice Of Removal With Jury Demand From 4th Jdc, Parish Of Ouachita, Case Number 2021-0275 (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8897595) Filed By Nationwide General Insurance Company, Danny Guyton. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit Consent To Removal By State Farm, # 3 Exhibit Certificate Of Filing State Court Record, # 4 Exhibit Certificate Of Compliance, # 5 State Court Pleadings Notice Of Removal To State Court, # 6 State Court Pleadings Notice To Parties And State Court Of Removal, # 7 Exhibit Verification, # 8 Exhibit State Court Record)attorney Scott Fry Davis Added To Party Danny Guyton(pty:dft), Attorney Scott Fry Davis Added To Party Nationwide General Insurance Company(pty:dft).(davis, Scott)'.