World Must Prevent Repeat of Belarus Incident, Airlines Chief Says

A Nepal Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration 9N-AKX performing flight RA-409 from Kathmandu (Nepal) to Hong Kong (China), was on approach to Hong Kong's Airport descending through about 3000 feet instructed to maintain a heading of 338 degrees, when the aircraft began turning to the right reaching a heading of about 020 degrees about 12nm southwest of the aerodrome. ATC intervened and instructed the aircraft to turn left back onto 340 degrees. The aircraft turned back onto a heading 340 degrees, later on ATC instruction turned right onto a heading of 040 and intercepted the localizer about 150 seconds after initiating the premature turn about 5nm early, that could have taken the aircraft directly towards the high terrain of Lantau Island like Lantau Peak (3,064 feet MSL). The aircraft landed safely on Hong Kong's runway 07R about 5 minutes later.