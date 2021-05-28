Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

World Must Prevent Repeat of Belarus Incident, Airlines Chief Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 days ago

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The head of a group representing most global airlines welcomed an international investigation into the forced landing of a Ryanair jetliner in Belarus and said the world must ensure such incidents never happen again. "That sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable and must be strongly condemned. We must...

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Transport#Russia#Reuters#Icao#Easa#Belarusian#Rosaviatsiya#Kremlin#Rbc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Worldeturbonews.com

Uzbekistan Airways flies from Tashkent to Moscow Domodedovo Airport

There will be 28 regular flights per week (4 flights a day) from Tashkent, Uzbekistan to Moscow, Russia. Uzbekistan Airways’ first flight arrives to its new air Moscow hub. Flight frequency on Tashkent-Moscow route has doubled compared to the level of 2018. Uzbekistan Airways plans to expand the geography of...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Turkish Airlines to develop Bursa air cargo hub

15.06.2021 - 13:04 UTC. SunExpress (XQ, Antalya) has applied for a US Foreign Air Carrier Permit (FACP) and an exemption to begin charter and ACMI operations between Turkey and the United States. The Turkish leisure specialist, a joint venture between Lufthansa Group and Turkish Airlines, said it was not planning...
Lifestylednyuz.com

EU-ASEAN aviation deal: How will it benefit the two blocs?

Hailed as a “landmark” agreement, question marks have been raised over what exactly is so groundbreaking about a recently agreed aviation pact between the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc. On paper, it appears impressive. When the agreement is eventually signed, which is expected in late...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Turkey's SunExpress seeks permit for US charter/ACMI ops

15.06.2021 - 13:04 UTC. SunExpress (XQ, Antalya) has applied for a US Foreign Air Carrier Permit (FACP) and an exemption to begin charter and ACMI operations between Turkey and the United States. The Turkish leisure specialist, a joint venture between Lufthansa Group and Turkish Airlines, said it was not planning...
Lifestyleairinsight.com

Air transport in Africa expensive and circuitous

Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is one of the biggest cities in Africa, with an estimated population larger than London and a skyline that peers over the wide, snaking Congo River. But if a traveler wants to go from there to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and Africa’s largest metropolis, it’s impossible to fly nonstop.
Traveltripsavvy.com

The EU Has Agreed to Lift Travel Restrictions on American Tourists

The 27 member countries of the European Union announced on Wednesday a recommendation to begin lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. The decision, which was adopted in a meeting of EU representatives in Brussels, would allow Americans to enter the EU for non-essential travel. National governments will still have the final say over the requirement of test results and proof of vaccination for entry.
Aerospace & Defenseindialife.us

Centre to develop seaplane services in India

The Centre will develop seaplane services in India by expediting the development of new water aerodromes and operationalisation of new seaplane routes, a statement said on Tuesday. An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, for this purpose. "This MoU...
Worldktwb.com

Budget airlines scoop up Italy routes as Alitalia relaunch stalls

MILAN (Reuters) – As the launch of a successor to Alitalia drags on, budget carriers Ryanair and Wizz are bulking up on Italy’s domestic routes, grabbing market share from the new carrier before it even takes flight. Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) is the name of the new state-owned airline independent...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Flydubai expands European network

Flydubai is launching flights to Budapest in Hungary and Ljubljana in Slovenia later this summer as the carrier continues to grow its European network. The airline will connect Dubai International (DXB) with Ljubljana (LJU) from Sept. 24 and Budapest (BUD) from Sept. 30. Service will be 3X-weekly and 4X-weekly respectively and Emirates will codeshare on both routes.
Aerospace & DefenseAv Herald

Incident: Nepal A320 at Hong Kong on Apr 27th 2021, premature turn towards runway

A Nepal Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration 9N-AKX performing flight RA-409 from Kathmandu (Nepal) to Hong Kong (China), was on approach to Hong Kong's Airport descending through about 3000 feet instructed to maintain a heading of 338 degrees, when the aircraft began turning to the right reaching a heading of about 020 degrees about 12nm southwest of the aerodrome. ATC intervened and instructed the aircraft to turn left back onto 340 degrees. The aircraft turned back onto a heading 340 degrees, later on ATC instruction turned right onto a heading of 040 and intercepted the localizer about 150 seconds after initiating the premature turn about 5nm early, that could have taken the aircraft directly towards the high terrain of Lantau Island like Lantau Peak (3,064 feet MSL). The aircraft landed safely on Hong Kong's runway 07R about 5 minutes later.
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Germany's Lufthansa plots course for leaner post-pandemic future

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Lufthansa has laid out plans to return to profitability as a leaner, more thinly-staffed airline with fewer planes after the pandemic, while banking on a capital increase to help it repay state aid. Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel...
POTUSUS News and World Report

At NATO, Lithuania Says Russia Trying to 'Swallow' Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Lithuania told a summit of NATO leaders on Monday that Russia was trying to "swallow" Belarus and that the Western military alliance needed to be united in deterring Moscow. "Belarus is losing the last elements of the independence, and those trends are very dangerous," Lithuanian President Gitanas...
Worldworldairlinenews.com

World Airline News

Iberojet now operates between Madrid and Lisbon and the Caribbean. Iberojet (Palma de Mallorca and Lisbon) (formerly Evelop AIrlines and Orbest Airlines) is now offering the following routes to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America from Madrid and Lisbon:. Route Map:. Madrid – Punta Cana – Madrid. Madrid – Punta...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Airline chiefs urge end to UK-U.S. travel restrictions

The heads of all passenger airlines flying between Britain and the United States called on Monday for both countries to lift trans-Atlantic travel restrictions put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. High vaccination rates in both countries meant travel could restart safely after more than a year of restrictions,...
LifestyleLaw.com

New Chief Legal Officer Boards Major Mexican Airline Volaris

A former in-house leader for one of Mexico’s largest financial services groups has joined one of the country’s largest airlines as chief legal officer. José Alejandro de Iturbide Gutiérrez is slated to take control of the legal department at Mexico City-based Volaris on June 16. He succeeds Isela Cervantes, who has served as interim legal chief since March and has worked for the airline since 2007.
Europeomahanews.net

After arresting journalist aboard airline, EU bans Belarus airlines

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union, on Friday, prohibited all Belarusian airlines from flying in its airspace or landing at the airports of member countries, after the forcing down of a plane carrying an opposition journalist last month. Earlier this week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a directive for...