Trials are returning to the Habersham County courthouse as court returns to (almost) normal in the Mountain Judicial Circuit. On Wednesday, the circuit’s chief judge Russell Smith suspended most of the COVID protocols previously in place for Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties. The order, which goes into effect immediately, eliminates strict social distancing measures inside courtrooms. It also limits virtual and online hearings, except “when appropriate or necessary.” Most proceedings will take place in person inside the courtrooms.