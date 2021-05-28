May 20: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "negligence" cases

Circuit Executives Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Office – Part II recounts some tales of the 9th Circuit:. Cathy Catterson grew professionally as the circuit executive office matured. She started work at the Ninth Circuit as a deputy clerk in 1979, was appointed clerk in 1985 and, at age 33 and as a female, that was “kind of a big deal,” she said. “But I was a known quantity and, I’d like to think, had earned the respect of staff and judges.” She was appointed circuit and court of appeals executive in 2007, a spot she held until she retired in 2017, after almost 40 years in the judiciary.