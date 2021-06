(Undated) – A return to wetter weather appears to be just a couple of days away. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the chance of rain returns this weekend and will stick around through the early part of the week. The front that is bringing a chance of rain is also going to bring increased humidity. The forecast for Friday includes daytime highs in the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 103. There is a chance of rain every day beginning Friday and continuing through at least Monday evening. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.