When Dangerous Weather Hits

There have been two occasions during my ultrarunning career when I have participated in events that have been canceled in the middle of the race. Both times, first at the 2010 Pocatello 50 Mile and then a year later at the 2011 Coyote Two Moon 100 Mile, I was grateful for the cancelation. When the news of the tragic events which took place last weekend at the Yellow River Stone Forest 100k in northwest China came out, I couldn’t help but think back to how frightened I was for my own safety at Pocatello and Coyote Two Moon and how utterly terrifying it must have been for the participants in the Yellow River Stone Forest event when horrific weather overwhelmed the race and took 21 lives.