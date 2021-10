New York rapper BigBop drops his new single “Moves Like Me” 9/24/2021. Bop stated in an interview that he had the song recorded for a whole year before releasing it. He stated that he wrote the song at his sister’s home in Long Island, New York after coming home from his five year prison sentence. He recorded this record in his own home studio, and says it only took him only 24hours to write the lyrics, record the song, mix the song, and also master the song. This song is available on all streaming platforms such as apple music, spotify, tidal, iheart radio, & more.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO