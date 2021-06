Woman killed in a racing crash on L Street and Third Avenue (Chula Vista, CA) On Saturday night, a woman lost her life following a racing crash on L Street and Third Avenue. As per the Chula Vista Police Department, the wrong-way crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Reports revealed that a Ford Mustang driver and a driver in another unidentified car were involved in racing on L Street. The authorities further mentioned that the Mustang headed east in the westbound lane and the Mustang driver carried on driving the wrong way on Third Avenue.