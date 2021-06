A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Thursday, May 27, after crashing on Highway 74 just east of Anza. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred about 2:25 p.m. near the junction of the 74 and state Route 371, according to the California Highway Patrol. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics were the first to reach the location and found the victim down in the roadway, suffering from moderate injuries that weren't specified. East- and westbound lanes on the 74 were temporarily shut down while the man, whose name was not released, was carried off the highway to a makeshift landing zone in a field across from the Paradise Valley Cafe. He was loaded onto an air ambulance around 3 p.m. and flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.