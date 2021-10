CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rapper Meg Thee Stallion is teaming up with Popeyes for a collaboration unlike any other. Popeyes is introducing a new sauce for the Grammy-award winning artist, called the “Hottie Sauce,” to spice up its chicken sandwich and new chicken nuggets. The sauce drops October 19th, along with a brand new merch collection with clothes, hats, tumblers and even dog toys. But it doesn’t stop there: Meg is also now a Popeyes franchise owner and says she will be opening her own locations soon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO