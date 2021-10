Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, and Yoon Jong Hoon will be starring in the upcoming tvN drama “Shooting Star” (literal title) together!. “Shooting Star” is a new drama about people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry. The romantic comedy will star Lee Sung Kyung as Oh Han Byul, the head of the PR team at an entertainment agency, and Kim Young Dae as flawless top star Gong Tae Sung, who is also her natural enemy. The drama captures realistic behind-the-scenes stories of the people who sacrifice blood, sweat, and tears to make celebrities shine.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO