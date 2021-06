Kelly Seyarto 67th District Assemblymember Combating the Wildfire Issue in California needs to be more than just rhetoric. Californians need these efforts to be effective. Our lives and our future depend on it. As a retired Fire Battalion Chief and firefighter serving in the State of California for 35 years, I have experienced firsthand the dangerous, devastating and life-altering effects a fire can have on families and businesses in our communities. The addition of more firefighters to the front lines is important, as is the addition of valuable aerial firefighting equipment to help with quickly extinguishing fires at their inception. However, having the resources to fight these fires after they start is only part of the solution. Important prevention efforts are essential.