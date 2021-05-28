Cancel
Books & Literature

13 New Books for June

By Nasim Ghasemiyeh, Rasheeda Saka
altaonline.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this collection, inspired by the largest herbarium in the southwestern United States, Poole—a poet raised in the Pacific Northwest—weaves her words around images of pressed flowers, allowing readers to understand all the ways in which we are interconnected with the plants around us. Deep Vellum Press, June 1. Norris’s...

www.altaonline.com
Books & Literaturewfxb.com

June’s “Read Carolina” Book Club Picks!

Our producer has chosen a novel called “Sharks in the Time of Saviors” by Kawai Strong Washburn” as June’s Read Carolina pick! The story starts in Hawaii in 1995 when seven-year-old Nainoa falls off a boat and into the ocean. He would’ve died had a shark not saved his life. When Noa begins to develop unusual powers, everyone believes he’s been blessed by the Hawaiian gods. But his gift is also what tears his struggling family apart. Years later when tragedy strikes, they are all forced to reconsider what it truly means to be family. This book is written from multiple perspectives in beautiful, and gritty, lyrical prose. It perfectly highlights intricate family dynamics, Hawaiian culture, and the magical realism genre.
Books & Literaturehudsonarealibrary.org

Nonfiction Book Group June and July Meetings

Program Description: The Hudson Area Library Nonfiction Book Group will read Caste: The Origins of Our Dicontents (2020) by Isabel Wilkerson, for both the June and July meetings and discussions. All are welcome. To participate in the group discussion, email programs@hudsonarealibrary.org or call 518-828-1792 x100. The book is available to borrow in print, audiobook or as an eBook.
Books & Literaturebitchmedia.org

BitchReads: 17 Books Feminists Should Read in June

We’re halfway through 2021, and the books just keep on coming. In fact, it seems as if publishing is getting geared up for an amazing latter half of the year, with the month of June full of reads we’re ready to dig into throughout the summer. On this list alone, there’s a memoir about love and forgiveness, a queer rom-com that includes time traveling, two nonfiction books that dive deep into multiple disabilities, and even a social horror about micoaggressions in the workplace. In other words, there’s something for everyone on our June BitchReads list. As always, happy reading!
Books & Literaturecrimebythebook.com

June 2021 Most-Anticipated Crime Books

New Mysteries, Thrillers, and Suspense Novels for Your TBR. Summer is almost here, and it’s bringing with it some incredible new crime fiction releases for us to devour! The coming months are jam-packed with amazing crime books, some of which I’ve been lucky enough to read already and others that are still on my personal TBR list. To help you plan your own reading lists, over the next few months I’ll be sharing monthly lists of my personal most-anticipated new crime fiction releases for that respective month. I can’t wait to share these books with you, and I hope they will catch your eye as much as they’ve caught mine! June 2021 kicks off the summer with new releases from bestselling and beloved crime writers Riley Sager and Alex Michaelides, and it also delivers chilling debuts, gripping psychological thrillers, and lots more—everything you need to build a perfect start-of-summer reading list. Read on for my picks for most-anticipated June 2021 crime fiction!
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Exclusive Book Trailer: Gold Spun by Brandie June

We’re thrilled to be releasing the book trailer for Brandie June’s Gold Spun, which is a retelling of the legend of Rumpelstiltskin. Releasing on June 8th 2021, read on to discover the synopsis and book trailer for Gold Spun, and be sure to pick up your copy from Camcat Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Bookshop.
New York City, NYauctiondaily.com

Fine Books & Autographs at Auction June 17

New York—Swann Galleries will hold their spring offering of Fine Books & Autographs on Thursday, June 17. The auction will feature a strong showing of autographs by prominent American political figures, as well as bright minds from both the performing and visual arts. Literature from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries is present alongside a selection of art, press and illustrated books.
Cincinnati, OHuc.edu

New Books in the Science Libraries

Check out the new science books that have been added to the Geology-Math-Physics and Langsam Libraries. You can get these books by using the Click & Collect service at each library. If you have any questions about these books, contact Ted Baldwin, Directory of Science and Engineering Libraries, at Ted.Baldwin@uc.edu.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Author offers timeline of American cuisine in new book

For really authentic American food, you may want to try your nearest pizzeria, Chinese restaurant or Mexican eatery. So says author David Page in his new book, “Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America’s Favorite Dishes,” released in April from Mango Publishing. Within its 214 pages, tastefully...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
BET

Five Books To Get You Through The Month of June

This may go without saying but, books are amazing. If you find the right one, it can transport you to somewhere you have never been, get you through a bad day, help you find your voice, or maybe have you believe that your great love is just around the corner. But we understand that trying to find a good book isn’t an easy task as there are so many novels, memoirs, and biographies to choose from.
Books & Literaturedefector.com

Announcing The June Defector Reads A Book Selection

Well, those ten pages went pretty hard. We hope you enjoyed a break from the heavy tomes this month as we gathered round to read something much smaller and scarier. And I hope that The Yellow Wallpaper‘s yellow wallpaper continues to haunt your idle moments. This month, DRAB will be turning to my favorite short-story writer, though not to take up his short stories: We’re doing Franz Kafka’s The Castle. This is the novel he was working at the time of his death in 1924, and which was left unfinished, mid-sentence, only for his friend and literary executor Max Brod to cobble it together for posthumous publication. It is occupied with themes of (if you can believe it) alienation and bureaucracy, so here’s to another month of feel-good reading ahead.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Art Folio: Artists Book Signing June 19

Meet local artists published in the first two editions of Art Folio, Saturday, June 19th from 1 – 3 pm at DHV Artwork located at 2835 Irving Blvd. Dallas. This come-and-go event offers both the 2020 and 2021 editions of Art Folio for sale at $60 and 15 artists will be on hand to sign your copy.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Chapman launches new book series

Steve Chapman, historian for Salida Walking Tours and author of “Salida Sam” books, launched a new series of Salida history books Thursday. Each volume focuses exclusively on one person or one incident from the past, offering an in-depth examination. Book 1 of the new series is “MURDER! The Criminal Conspiracy...
Indianapolis, INtmj4.com

A Former Broadcaster’s New Book!

The “Voice of the Indy 500” is trading out the broadcast booth for book writing. Since Paul Page’s recent retiring from sports broadcasting, he has written an autobiography that weaves the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with his own story. Paul joins us today to discuss his new book, the changes in the sport of motor racing, and the nuances of sports broadcasting.
Books & Literaturedbrl.org

Brianna’s Books: June Favorites 2021

For this month’s favorites, we’ve got elephants and dogs and bears—oh my! I couldn’t resist all the animal books for our “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading theme this year, but I did throw in a few others as well. Enjoy!. Picture Books. Have you ever noticed that the word “underpants”...
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Author to discuss new book on cultural history of blindness June 9

Author M. Leona Godin will present a discussion of her new book, “There Plant Eyes: A Personal and Cultural History of Blindness” to the Lewes community at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, in an online event offered by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books. “There Plant Eyes” is a...
Books & Literaturetowndock.net

Book Sale - Bag of Books for a Donation - June 5

Saturday, June 5, 10a – 4p the Friends of the Pamlico Library are having a book sale at the Pamlico Library. Friends of the Library are overrun with donated books. Bring your own bag. Fill it with books. Make a donation to the Friends of the Library. Books for sale...
Books & Literatureouterbanksvoice.com

This week at Downtown Books: John Railey book signing on June 11

John Railey, author of The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland, will be on hand Friday, June 11 from 2pm to 4pm to sign copies of this instant best-seller. In 1967, Brenda was a 19 year old from Western North Carolina enjoying a summer on Roanoke Island where she was working as a make-up artist at The Lost Colony when she went missing.. five days later her body was found floating in the sound. But who really did it? Riley takes a fresh look at Brenda’s murder with new access to SBI files, lengthy interviews with various participants in the case and lays it all out in a riveting narrative.
Boyertown, PAberksmontnews.com

Local authors release new books

Boyertown author publishes first novel, explores Nature vs. Nurture debate. "The Road of Sorrow," a new book by Christine Hale of Boyertown, has been released by RoseDog Books. Do genetics or circumstances shape the course of a person's life? Are mental disorders or addictions in the realm of a person's...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 New YA Books That Share DNA With Classic Books

There’s an old adage that every story to be told has already been written. But the thing is, those stories can always be retold in new and interesting ways. These five recent YA titles prove that bringing a classic story into a new setting creates an entirely new narrative. What’s refreshing about all of these titles is that no knowledge of classic stories is necessary to enjoy these retellings (although if you are familiar, there are fun easter eggs for you to enjoy). Another great thing is that if you love these YA books like classic books, you can seek out other retellings of the original stories to keep enjoying similar plot twists and characters!