New York City is home to enthusiasts of just about every niche hobby and subculture imaginable (we see you Gowanus Canal canoe club and Central Park LARPers) and the same is true for cycling. Gravel grinders, roadies, even mountain bikers all thrive in and around our hometown. But it's not easy. And access is uneven. Despite the city's reputation as one of the few major American cities where car ownership is optional, getting out for a long ride means putting in some serious miles to get north of the city and onto quieter roads—one can only spin so many laps in Prospect and Central Park before starting to feel like you're in an endless crit race littered with hot dog carts, errant frisbees, and the AirPod-addled pedestrians.