Myles Kennedy Had to Hide Tears During Led Zeppelin Tryout

By Martin Kielty
 19 days ago
Slash and Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy said he had to hide tears of emotion during his tryout sessions with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones in 2008. Kennedy was one of several singers who were auditioned following the Led Zeppelin reunion concert of the previous year. After Robert Plant refused to take part in any further activities, Page, Jones and drummer Jason Bonham attempted to forge ahead with a post-Zeppelin project, which didn’t happen.

