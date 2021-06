Hurricane season traditionally starts June 1, and this year’s season is expected to be “above normal,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. What does that mean? The NOAA says it’s likely that that the Atlantic and Gulf coasts will see 13 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes with winds of 74 miles per hour or higher. Three to five of those could be major hurricanes, with winds of 111 mph or higher.