Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smyrna, GA

Commemorating the Old Smyrna School with Family and Friends

Marietta Daily Journal
 18 days ago

The last remaining building of the old Smyrna School located on the block bounded by Church Street, King Street and Stephens Street in downtown Smyrna will soon be demolished. If you, your spouse or other friends or relatives attended school or were employed there, please join us on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the school site. Smyrna First Baptist Church will be hosting us for a time of taking group photos, reminiscing and visiting with old friends.

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Smyrna, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Education
Related
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Switzer Library in Cobb County will reopen June 1

Charles D. Switzer Library will reopenTuesday, June 1, after the branch underwent an extensive renovation. The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has had a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus years old building.
Marietta, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Switzer Library will reopen June 1 after major renovation

Switzer Library, the Cobb County library branch located at 266 Roswell Street, Marietta, near Marietta Square and across from the Marietta National Cemetery, will reopen June 1 after being shut down for major renovations. The library now has a dedicated conference room for its history and genealogy collection, an Accessibility...
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff is Friday

The Cobb County Public Library will present Summer Adventure Challenge Kickoff celebrations outdoors at four libraries on Friday. THe all-ages events will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta; the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton; the West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane NW in Kennesaw; and the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
Cobb County, GAKEYT

81-year-old in wheelchair killed on roadway

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police have identified the victim in Friday afternoon’s fatal pedestrian accident in Cobb County. On Monday police announced the pedestrian was James Kenneth Wise, 81, of Smyrna. The preliminary investigation revealed a beige 2008 Honda CR-V, driven by Joyce Ann Piatt, 84, of Mableton, was...
Cobb County, GAfox5atlanta.com

81-year-old identified in fatal Cobb County pedestrian accident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said an 81-year-old Smyrna man was killed on May 14 crossing the street in Cobb County. Police said Jame Kenneth Wise was the victim in a fatal collision on Cooper Lake Road at Berryhill Creek on Friday afternoon. Investigators said an 84-year-old woman driving a...
Cobb County, GAWAFB.com

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole. Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services. “Cobb Fire (Station 1)...