Nordstrom Rack | Birkenstock Sandals Starting at $44.95

Ah, the happiest season of all ... sandals season. After months of stuffy boots, sneakers, and the familiar 'stocks-and-socks combo while WFH, it's finally time to pull out a pair of slides and let the toes breathe. Built for convenience, sandals are the perfect footwear to wear this summer. Lightweight, comfortable, and versatile, it didn't take much convincing for us to hop on board with the live-in-sandals-all-season-long argument. There are a variety of styles to choose from: the classic flip-flop has its place (that place is the beach and the pool), but a double-strapped or ankle-strap offer an infinitely more secure fit for patio drinks, long drives or just a walk to the coffee shop. If exposed feet aren't your thing, there are plenty of more covered offerings, as well—just make sure they're breathable and non-restrictive.