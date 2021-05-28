THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Set Photos Reveal A Startling New (Sporty) Look For Chris Hemsworth's God Of Thunder
Production on Thor: Love and Thunder continues in Australia, and this latest batch of set photos have really left us intrigued. While it's no secret that this movie is somewhat 1980s-inspired (that logo is a dead giveaway), Chris Hemsworth has been spotted sporting what can only be described as a very unexpected new look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder.www.comicbookmovie.com