THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Set Photos Reveal A Startling New (Sporty) Look For Chris Hemsworth's God Of Thunder

﻿There was certainly something about Thor: Ragnarok that captured the imagination of fans compared to its predecessor Thor: The Dark World - which I didn't mind at all but many MCU regard as the weakest in the franchise. Whether it was the change of style, with a much more colorful visual appearance and less serious tone, or simply that Thor seemed to be becoming more fun to be around as he shared banter with Bruce Banner/Hulk, it looks like new leaks have revealed that Thor's look may be getting another makeover in Thor: Love and Thunder. And it's all a going even more '80s.