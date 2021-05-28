SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Possible Details On The Rest Of The Villains That Will Make Up... The Sinister Six?
The recent announcement that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will play Kraven the Hunter in Sony's planned Spider-Man spinoff led to speculation that the character could make his debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home as part of the Sinister Six, and while it doesn't sound like that's on the cards, we do have some intriguing new details on the characters who are expected to fill-out the ranks of the villainous team.www.comicbookmovie.com