When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began it was an experiment. Could a brand new studio replicate the interconnected feel of comic books in a live-action setting? Could that studio develop franchises that exist on their own but also populate and cross over with their other films? It seemed like a pie-in-the-sky idea, but it worked, and 2012's Marvel's The Avengers was the proof. With almost ten years gone since that moment — the ultimate payoff of the biggest gamble — one thing is clear: Loki, the devious trickster and God of Mischief that forced Earth's Mightiest Heroes to finally assemble, is still the best villain of the entire MCU.