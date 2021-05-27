Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

GOV. NEWSOM ANNOUNCES “VAX FOR THE WIN: $116 MILLION IN LOTTERY PAYOUTS FOR CALIFORNIANS VACCINATED BY JUNE 15

eastcountymagazine.org
 30 days ago

“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country, while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely.”

www.eastcountymagazine.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotteries#Gov#Lottery Payouts#Gov#Californians#East County News Service#Californians#Virtual Prepaid Card#Kroger#Ralphs#Food 4 Less And#Albertsons#Safeway#Pavilions#Community Markets#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Department of Health
Related
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner says she would cut the salaries of CA politicians in half

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday said she could cut the salaries of California's elected leaders "in half" if elected. The tweet comes after The California Citizens Compensation Commission (CCCC) voted on June 8 to increase the salaries of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and 132 other elected state officials by 4.2%, effective in December.
Lotterytennesseestar.com

Report: Vax-A-Million Lottery Not Spurring Vaccinations Growth

Millions of dollars, college scholarships and other cash and prize incentives may not be enough to encourage more people around the country to get the COVID-19 vaccination, at least if numbers in Ohio are any indication. The Associated Press reported the number of new Ohioans receiving at least the first...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Roars Back: At Universal Studios Hollywood, Governor Newsom Ushers in State’s Full Reopening and Draws $15 Million in Vax for the Win Grand Prizes

California’s full reopening marks the end of social distancing, capacity restrictions, county tiers and masks in almost all settings. California was one of the only states in the country to achieve a week-over-week increase in the rate of vaccinations, most recently with a 22 percent increase in vaccinations. 10 vaccinated...
PoliticsABC30 Fresno

Gov. Newsom announces 50,000 Six Flags tickets in new vaccine incentive

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yet another vaccine incentive Wednesday a day after California fully reopened its economy. The governor spoke from Six Flags Magic Mountain as he announced the next 50,000 Californians to get vaccinated at participating clinics will get a free ticket to any of Six Flags' theme parks.
Travelgoldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Highlights Travel and Tourism Comeback, Announces New Vax for the Win California Dream Vacations on the Eve of State’s Full Reopening

June 14, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted his proposed California Comeback Plan investments to jump-start the state’s travel economy as it fully reopens. tomorrow, and announced a new Vax for the Win California Dream Vacations giveaway in partnership with Visit California to thank Californians for...
Immigrationsandiegonewsdesk.com

Gavin Newsom Plans To Expand Medi-Cal To Undocumented Immigrants

Early this year, Californians were braced for severe budget cuts. In the last year, unemployment hit record-high rates, the economy was in ravaging decline, all causing the state of California to have one of the highest deficit totals of any state during the pandemic. Just a year later, Gavin Newsom...
California StateSanta Clarita Radio

Governor Newsom Announces California To Pay Off All Past-Due Rent

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state’s intention to pay off all past-due rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in Santa Clarita. As the federal moratorium and other state and local rent protection programs are expected to expire at the end of this month, lawmakers in California are attempting to create legislation that would cover 100% of all past-due rent for eligible tenants.
Los Angeles County, CAWhittier Daily News

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the class clown

As of the latest tally, after a year and change of school shutdowns, only 47% of California students have returned for on-campus instruction, including only 42% of secondary school students. The ‘distance learning’ has been going on for so long some parents have been forced to hire private tutors to...