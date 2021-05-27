GOV. NEWSOM ANNOUNCES “VAX FOR THE WIN: $116 MILLION IN LOTTERY PAYOUTS FOR CALIFORNIANS VACCINATED BY JUNE 15
“Getting every eligible Californian vaccinated is how we bring our state roaring back from this pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “California has already made incredible progress in the fight against COVID-19, with the lowest case rates in the country, while administering millions more vaccines than any other state. But we aren’t stopping there, we’re doing everything it takes to get Californians vaccinated as we approach June 15 to help us fully reopen safely.”www.eastcountymagazine.org