ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — Saturday marks five years since the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, June 12, 2021.