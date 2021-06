The University of Arkansas System’s Division of Agriculture has scrapped a controversial sale of 6,300 acres in East Arkansas that recent legislation attempted to prohibit. The UA, in its most recent appearance before the legislature, uncomfortably said it was bound by a contract to sell the acreage to a private company, but that it was working to settle the affair. (Which I took to mean it was working to get an agreement from the buyer to drop the deal.) In addition to legislative opposition, Sen. John Boozman said he wouldn’t allow approval of a required federal waiver to sell the land.