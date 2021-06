I love candy, and there is just something so special about chocolate. According to wikipedia.com, chocolate began in Mesoamerica (a historical region, and cultural area in North America) as beverages that were sometimes fermented, which goes back to back to 450 BC. Many people in Mexico thought that cacao seeds were the gift of God of wisdom. The seeds were so special that they were used as a form of money. Hmmm. I will give you 30 Hersey bars for that goat. Really though, chocolate was first enjoyed as a drink and was served as a bitter liquid, sometimes with spices or corn puree, some even considered it an aphrodisiac.