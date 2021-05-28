Kentucky among worst in preventable hospitalizations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has one of the highest rates of preventable hospitalizations in the nation. That’s according to a report produced by American’s Health Rankings, which analyzed 74 measures of health at the state and national level from 20 data sources. The report, developed in partnership with the American Public Health Association, looks at the most available data as of Oct. 1, 2020. It only provides rankings for specific categories and health measures, not an overall ranking for the 50 states and the District of Columbia.